you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 11:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC seeks Centre's response on pleas challenging validity of amendments to UAPA

The petitions challenges the changes to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on various grounds, including that these infringed upon fundamental rights of citizens and empowered agencies to declare persons a terrorist.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on September 6 sought a response from the Centre on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the amendments made to the UAPA.



A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Ashok Bhushan issued notices to the central government on petitions filed by Sajal Awasthi and an NGO, Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR).

Recently, the Parliament had passed the amendments in the UAPA which empowers government agencies to declare a person as terrorist.

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 11:26 am

tags #India #Politics #UAPA

