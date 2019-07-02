App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC seeks Centre stand on Jairam Ramesh plea challenging amendments to PMLA by Money Bills

The high court had in February dismissed the same plea raised before it by the Congress leader, saying that he has not been able to justify the delay in the filing the petition.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on July 2 sought a response from the Centre on Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's plea challenging the amendments made to the money laundering law, PMLA, since 2015 by way of money bills.

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the central government and sought its stand on the petition by Ramesh who has contended that amendments in the PMLA by way of money bills were a violation of the Constitution.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 12:03 pm

