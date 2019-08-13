SC refuses to pass directions on lifting of restrictions in J&K; will take up matter after 2 weeks

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to pass any immediate directions to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government on a plea seeking lifting of all restrictions imposed after the abrogation of Article 370. The apex court said that it will wait for return of normalcy and take up the matter after two weeks.

A three judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra was hearing the petition filed by Congress activist Tehseen Poonawalla on the Centre's decision to impose restrictions and "other regressive measures" in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of the provisions of Article 370.

During the hearing, the bench also comprising Justices M R Shah and Ajay Rastogi, said the present situation in Jammu and Kashmir was "very sensitive" and some time should be given for bringing back normalcy in the region.