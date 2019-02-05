App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC order victory of democracy, Mamata Banerjee must resign: Vijayvargiya

The apex court on Tuesday directed Kumar to make himself available before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate with the agency in investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam probe.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday thanked the Supreme Court for directing Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the CBI, saying it was a "victory of democracy" and demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The SC verdict is a victory of democracy. Mamata Banerjee should immediately tender resignation," Vijayvergiya told PTI.

The apex court also said that no coercive steps, including the arrest of the Kolkata Police chief, will take place during the course of investigation.

The state government and the state police have repeatedly created hurdles during the investigation, he alleged.

A CBI team had gone to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's residence in the city on Sunday to question him in connection with the multi-crore chit fund scams, but was denied permission, bundled into jeeps and whisked away to police station.

The Trinamool Congress supremo has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of trying to plot a "coup" in the state and alleged that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is directing the CBI to "harass" political opponents on the orders of the PM.

"Mamata Banerjee is on dharna to stop CBI from questioning a police officer. The people of this country would have loved to see Banerjee holding dharna to return the money of chit fund investors," Vijayvargiya said.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 01:02 pm

#BJP #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #Supreme Court #Vijayvargiya

