Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC order on criminal cases against candidates will strengthen electoral democracy: BJP

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all political parties to upload on their website details of pending criminal cases against candidates contesting polls, noting that there has been an alarming increase in criminalisation of politics.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ruling BJP on Thursday said the Supreme Court direction that all political parties upload on their websites details of pending criminal cases against their candidates would strengthen electoral democracy. It also said the directions would enable voters to make a choice keeping "all factors" in mind when they cast their vote.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said the orders of the top court have to be complied with.

"It strengthens the electoral democratic process in enabling the voters to make a choice keeping all factors in mind," he said.

The apex court said political parties will also have to upload on their websites reasons for selecting such candidates.

A bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman said the reasons for selecting candidates with pending criminal cases should be justifiable with reference to qualification and merit and not merely on winnability.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #BJP #electoral democracy #India #Politics #Supreme Court

