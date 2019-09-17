App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 11:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar recuses from hearing plea of disqualified Karnataka MLAs

The bench has now posted the matter for hearing on September 23.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Supreme Court judge Justice M M Shantanagoudar on September 17 recused himself from hearing petitions filed by 17 disqualified MLAs of Karnataka challenging the decision of the then Speaker to disqualify them from the Assembly.

"In this matter, I am not participating" Justice Shantanagoudar, who was part of a three-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, said at the outset.

The bench has now posted the matter for hearing on September 23.

The then Assembly speaker, K R Ramesh Kumar, had disqualified 17 MLAs which eventually led to the fall of the JD (S)-Congress coalition government headed by then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy had resigned as the chief minister after losing the trust vote which paved the way for the BJP-led government in Karnataka under incumbent Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 10:58 am

tags #India #Politics

