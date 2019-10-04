SC issues notice to CBI on P Chidambaram's bail plea seeking bail in INX Media corruption case

A bench of justices R Banumathi and Hrishikesh Roy asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, to file its response and posted the matter for hearing on October 15.
The Supreme Court on October 4 issued notice to CBI, asking it to respond on former finance minister P Chidambaram's plea seeking bail in the INX Media corruption case.
A bench of justices R Banumathi and Hrishikesh Roy asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, to file its response and posted the matter for hearing on October 15.Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody, has moved the top court, challenging the September 30 verdict of the Delhi High Court which had dismissed his plea seeking bail in the case.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 4, 2019 02:17 pm