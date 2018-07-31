SC hints at scrapping NOTA for MLAs in RS, Congress and BJP united over issue: Report

The 'None Of The Above' (NOTA) option that is available for citizens during general elections may not be an option for MLAs in Rajya Sabha (RS) after the Supreme Court hinted at scrapping the option, reports The Times of India.

Supporting the decision, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Congress have agreed to demand discontinuance of NOTA on the grounds that it is not suitable for indirect elections.

A petition was filed by Gujarat Congress party chief whip Shailesh Manubhai Parmar, who had questioned the use of NOTA in Rajya Sabha polls. The issue came to light last year when it was a touch-and-go situation for Congress’ prime candidate Ahmed Patel.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, in its verdict, said, “An MLA is not voting for himself alone. His vote carries value and he cannot turn this to zero by opting for NOTA. By allowing this, the EC is legitimising the MLAs' decision to break ranks with party decision and discipline."

The apex court is of the opinion that RS elections see an open ballot voting system and even if MLAs vote contrary to the party line, they don't get disqualified as no party can issue whip in RS elections.

The Election Commission had issued a circular in January 2014 that the provisions of NOTA be included in the Rajya Sabha elections too, after it was included as one of the options in the electronic voting machines in 2013.

However, the bench, while hearing the plea, said, "EC appears to be extending its arms to areas where it is not necessary. Not voting in RS elections by an MLA is acceptable. But what we cannot tolerate is EC giving the MLAs the NOTA option.”