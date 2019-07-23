App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 05:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC extends NRC deadline to August 31, rejects pleas for 20% sample re-verification

The Centre and the Assam government sought permission for sample re-verification to find out wrongful inclusions and exclusions of persons in NRC.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on July 23 extended the deadline for publication of final National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam from July 31 to August 31, while rejecting pleas seeking permission for 20 percent sample re-verification.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R F Nariman which perused the reports filed by the Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela.

The Centre and the Assam government's stand were advanced by Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, respectively.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 04:57 pm

tags #India #NRC #Politics

