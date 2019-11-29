App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 02:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC dismisses plea challenging post-poll alliance Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra

The apex court told the counsel appearing for Pramod Pandit Joshi of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha,"Don't expect the court to go into arena of post-poll alliances in democracy and where it has no jurisdiction".

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the post-poll alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to form government in Maharashtra. A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna said constitutional morality is different from political morality.

"In democracy, we can't curtail rights of political parties to align with other parties," the bench said.

The top court said it is for the public to decide and not for the courts.

It observed that courts cannot issue directions to a party to implement its manifesto if it does not fulfil it on coming to power.

First Published on Nov 29, 2019 02:43 pm

