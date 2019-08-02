App
Politics
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 09:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

SC decision in Unnao case stamp on UP govt's failure: Priyanka Gandhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a slew of instructions in the case, including directing the transfer of all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a court in Uttar Pradesh to a court in national capital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the Supreme Court's ruling in the Unnao rape case is a "stamp" on the prevailing "jungle raj" in Uttar Pradesh and the state government's failure.

"The Supreme Court's decision is a stamp on the prevailing jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh and the state government's failure," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The BJP has finally acknowledged that it had given protection to a criminal and by expelling him it has taken at least one step to correct its mistake," she said.

related news

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 others on the charge of murder in the accident case of the Unnao rape survivor.

The girl has accused the lawmaker of raping her at his residence in 2017, when she was a minor. The rape case against Sengar was filed after the woman tried to immolate herself outside UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow in April last year.

On Sunday, her car was hit by a truck when she was going to meet her uncle Mahesh Singh in a Rae Bareli jail. Two of her relatives were killed in the accident, while the rape survivor and her lawyer are undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical.

The woman's family has alleged that the road accident was a result of a conspiracy.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 09:53 am

tags #India #Politics

