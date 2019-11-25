SC commences hearing on Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine plea against Maharashtra guv's decision

The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on a plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Centre submitted letters of Maharasthra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and Fadnavis as asked by the the bench comprising justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna.