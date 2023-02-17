SC asks Lieutenant Governor to announce MCD mayoral election date in 24 hours

The Supreme Court on February 17 directed the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, to announce the date of the mayoral election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in 24 hours.

The bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud also held that the members nominated by the LG to the MCD cannot vote in the election.

The bench held that at the first meeting of MCD, the election should initially be held for the post of mayor. Following that, the mayor shall act as the presiding officer (PO) for electing the deputy mayor.

The court passed the order on a plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi and others seeking an early election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AAP have accused each other of preventing the mayoral polls, with the bone of contention being the appointment of aldermen and their voting right in the House. The AAP, which has a majority with 134 out of 250 elected members, has alleged that the BJP was trying to steal its mandate by giving voting rights to nominated members. Oberoi had moved the top court earlier as well seeking directions to ensure the mayoral election in a time-bound manner but the plea was withdrawn in view of the election being scheduled for February 6.

'Illegal and unconstitutional orders': Arvind Kejriwal's latest salvo against Delhi LG The mayoral election was stalled last month for the second time as the MCD House was adjourned indefinitely by the LG -appointed presiding officer following a ruckus created by some councillors. The first meeting of the newly-elected MCD House was also adjourned on January 6 amid a clash between AAP and BJP members.

S.N.Thyagarajan