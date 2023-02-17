 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC asks Lieutenant Governor to announce MCD mayoral election date in 24 hours

Feb 17, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST

The court held that members nominated by the LG to the MCD cannot participate in the vote

Both the BJP and AAP have accused each other of preventing the mayoral polls

The Supreme Court on February 17 directed the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, to announce the date of the mayoral election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in 24 hours.

The bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud also held that the members nominated by the LG to the MCD cannot vote in the election.

The bench held that at the first meeting of MCD, the election should initially be held for the post of mayor. Following that, the mayor shall act as the presiding officer (PO) for electing the deputy mayor.

The court passed the order on a plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi and others seeking an early election.