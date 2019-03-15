SC asks EC to respond to DMK's plea on by-polls in Tamil Nadu in two weeks

A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer asked the EC to file its response within two weeks.
The Supreme Court on March 15 asked the Election Commission to respond to the DMK's plea seeking directions to the poll panel for holding by-elections in three vacant assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
The DMK has questioned the poll panel's move to not hold by-elections in Tiruparankundram, Ottapidaram and Aravakurichi.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the DMK, told the bench that it is "bizarre" that the Election Commission is holding by-elections for 18 of 21 vacant assembly constituencies in the state.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 11:55 am