Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC asks EC to respond to DMK's plea on by-polls in Tamil Nadu in two weeks

A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer asked the EC to file its response within two weeks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Supreme Court on March 15 asked the Election Commission to respond to the DMK's plea seeking directions to the poll panel for holding by-elections in three vacant assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer asked the EC to file its response within two weeks,

The DMK has questioned the poll panel's move to not hold by-elections in Tiruparankundram, Ottapidaram and Aravakurichi.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the DMK, told the bench that it is "bizarre" that the Election Commission is holding by-elections for 18 of 21 vacant assembly constituencies in the state.
