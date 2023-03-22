 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC-appointed expert committee will be 'clean chit' panel, JPC must to probe all aspects of Adani issue: Congress

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed the government wants the demand for JPC to be taken back and in return it would take back the demand for apology over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK.

Adani Group

The Congress Wednesday asserted that the only way to comprehensively investigate the Adani issue is through a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and claimed that the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee would be a "clean chit" panel for the government.

He said there was no question of an apology and the demand for JPC is non-negotiable.

Addressing a press conference as the party's total questions asked under its 'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun' initiative reached the 100-mark, Ramesh said the party has previously posed 99 questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since February 5 in connection with the Adani issue.