SC allows Sitaram Yechury to visit J&K to meet party colleague Yusuf Tarigami

The Supreme Court on August 28 allowed CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet his party colleague and former MLA Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami in the state.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, however, directed Yechury to only meet Tarigami and not use the visit for any political purpose.The bench said if Yechury indulges in any political activities, authorities are free to report them to the apex court.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 11:21 am