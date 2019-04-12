SC allows Ex-TMC MP to enter West Bengal's Bishnupur constituency for filing nomination for Lok Sabha polls

The Supreme Court on April 12 allowed former Trinamool Congress MP Saumitra Khan, who is now a BJP candidate and facing a criminal case, to enter Bishnupur constituency in West Bengal for filing his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked Khan to approach the Calcutta High Court for seeking modification of the order banning his entry into Bankura district in which his constituency falls.

Khan is an accused in cases of allegedly taking money from students on the promise of giving them jobs.

The high court had in March extended the ban on Khan, who is contesting the election from Bishnupur parliamentary constituency on a BJP ticket, by six weeks.

The high court had said such a ban was required for a free and fair investigation of cases against Khan considering his political clout in the area.

After Khan joined the BJP, he was also named as accused in illegal sand mining case.