Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 12:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC allows 10 rebel Karnataka MLAs to meet Speaker, asks him to take decision during the day

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the Karnataka Assembly speaker to decide on the resignation of the MLAs during the course of the day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed 10 rebel MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka to meet the assembly speaker at 6 pm to convey to him their decision to resign.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the Karnataka Assembly speaker to decide on the resignation of the MLAs during the course of the day.

The bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said the decision taken by the speaker has to be intimated on Friday when the court takes up the matter again.

The apex court also directed the Karnataka DGP to provide protection to the 10 MLAs from Bengaluru airport to the assembly after their arrival from Mumbai.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 12:02 pm

tags #India #Politics

