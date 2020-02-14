App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

SC adjourns by 2 weeks hearing on plea against Congress manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde deferred the hearing after it was apprised that one of the co-petitioners in the case has not been permitted by the Registry to argue in person.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned by two weeks a plea seeking to declare the Congress manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections "unfair and against Model Code of Conduct".

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde deferred the hearing after it was apprised that one of the co-petitioners in the case has not been permitted by the Registry to argue in person.

The plea filed by Adarsh Kumar Agrawal and Dr Seema Jain has sought directions to declare the manifesto of the Indian National Congress as "unfair and against the model code of conduct" and take appropriate action against the party in accordance with law.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #2019 Lok Sabha polls #Congress #India #Politics #Supreme Court

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.