Savarkar helped British, sought mercy from them out of fear, claims Rahul; dares govt to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST

Gandhi also dared the Maharashtra government to stop the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is currently passing through the state. Addressing a press conference at Wadegaon in Akola district, Gandhi showed documents dating back to 1920 from the government records to media persons, claiming that they contained a letter written by Savarkar to the British.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday continued to target late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, saying that he helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear.

”I will read the last line, which says ’I beg to remain your most obedient servant’ and is signed V D Savarkar, which shows he helped the British,” Gandhi said at the media interaction during his Bharat Jodo Yatra foot march which is in the last leg in Maharashtra.

He said he was of the view that Savarkar signed the letter out of fear and in doing so, he betrayed Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and other leaders of the freedom struggle.

”If the government wants to stop the yatra, try and stop,” he dared. His comments came after Shiv Sena leader and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said he does not agree with Gandhi's views on Savarkar. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has also claimed that Gandhi has been ”shamelessly lying” about Savarkar.

Addressing a rally in Washim district on Tuesday organised as part of his yatra, Gandhi called Savarkar a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.