Satyendra Jain was being treated for illness in jail: Manish Sisodia on viral 'massage' video

Moneycontrol News
Nov 19, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Manish Sisodia's response came after a video footage of former Delhi health minister getting 'massage' inside Tihar Jail went viral.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File image)

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on November 19 said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made fun of AAP minister Satydendra Jain's treatment by leaking his video.

Sisodia's response came after a video footage, in which former Delhi health minister is seen getting a 'massage' inside Tihar Jail, went viral.

Sisodia said for the last six months, BJP is conspiring against him. He added that Jain has a pinched nerve and was undergoing treatment for it.

"Doctor has advised him regular physiotherapy. His videos are being leaked and it's unfortunate. BJP is losing in Delhi and Gujarat following which they have targeted Jain," Sisodia said.

BJP has violated all the rules by putting him (Jain) in jail. "BJP leaders should be ashamed of this act. How can they make fun of someone being treated," Sisodia said.

He said that as per rules, jails provide treatment to inmates. The video went viral even after the court had directed the Enforcement Directorate to ensure that it is not leaked, he added.