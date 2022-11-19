Satyendra Jain was being treated for illness in jail: Manish Sisodia on viral 'massage' video

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File image)

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on November 19 said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made fun of AAP minister Satydendra Jain's treatment by leaking his video.

Sisodia's response came after a video footage, in which former Delhi health minister is seen getting a 'massage' inside Tihar Jail, went viral.

Sisodia said for the last six months, BJP is conspiring against him. He added that Jain has a pinched nerve and was undergoing treatment for it.

"Doctor has advised him regular physiotherapy. His videos are being leaked and it's unfortunate. BJP is losing in Delhi and Gujarat following which they have targeted Jain," Sisodia said.

BJP has violated all the rules by putting him (Jain) in jail. "BJP leaders should be ashamed of this act. How can they make fun of someone being treated," Sisodia said.

He said that as per rules, jails provide treatment to inmates. The video went viral even after the court had directed the Enforcement Directorate to ensure that it is not leaked, he added.

Earlier today, many BJP leaders shared the viral video on social media. Jain was arrested in May in an alleged money laundering case and the video comes days after Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for allegedly providing a special treatment to him.

BJP’s national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla said that jail rules were being violated by providing 'VVIP treatment' to Jain.

In a series of tweets, Poonawalla wrote: “So instead of Sazaa - Satyendra Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn’t got bail for 5 months get head massage! Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt. This is how official position abused for Vasooli & massage thanks to Kejriwal.”

Sharing videos of the jailed minister, Poonawala in another tweet said, “All rules thrown to the dustbin! VVIP treatment in jail! Can Kejriwal defend such a Mantri? Should he not be sacked? This shows true face of AAP! Vasooli & VVIP Massage inside Tihar Jail! Tihar is under AAP govt.”

Cornering AAP government in Delhi, BJP’s national-vice president, Baijayant Jay Panda took to Twitter, he said, “This is AAP culture of giving VVIP treatment to those who are on wrong side of law! A tainted and jailed minister of AAP, denied bail five times, gets a massage inside Tihar jail. #AAPsurdity at its peak. Shame!”