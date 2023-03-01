 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Satyender Jain sent handwritten resignation letter to Arvind Kejriwal on February 27

Mar 01, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

AAP leader Satyendar Jain tendered his resignation from the Delhi Cabinet in a handwritten letter addressed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 27, sources said on Wednesday.

In the letter to Kejriwal, Jain said he was thankful for the opportunity given to him.

"I hereby tender my resignation as a minister of the Government of NCTD of Delhi.

I am highly thankful for giving this opportunity to serve people of Delhi (sic). My resignation may kindly be accepted," he wrote.