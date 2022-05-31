English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now :We're here to build a consensus on the role of 'Technology as an enabler for ESG'. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Satyendar Jain arrest: Kapil Sibal says PMLA 'weapon' that often serves not legal but political ends

    Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in a money laundering case, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) calling it a political move ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

    PTI
    May 31, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST

    "In West Bengal, Who lost: Arrogance, Might, Money power, Using Jai Shri Ram for politics, Divisive agenda & The Election Commission," Sibal tweeted.

    A day after Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, former Union minister Kapil Sibal on Tuesday said the Prevention of Money Laundering Act under sections of which he has been taken into custody was a "weapon that often serves not legal but political ends".

    Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in a money laundering case, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) calling it a political move ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

    He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a few hours of questioning, ED officials said. Reacting to the development, Sibal said in a tweet, "Satyendar Jain, Arrested under PMLA for alleged money laundering.

    PMLA's misuse rampant. A weapon that often serves not legal but political ends." Reacting to the development, Sibal said in a tweet, "Satyendar Jain, Arrested under PMLA for alleged money laundering.

    Sibal, who resigned from the Congress recently, filed his nomination as a Samajwadi Party-backed Independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh last week. He had said his effort would be to see all opposition parties come together on a common platform to fight the BJP in 2024.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #Kapil Sibal #PMLA #Politics #Satyendar Jain
    first published: May 31, 2022 01:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.