Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sasikala doesn’t want Bengaluru prison officials to reveal details of her release

VK Sasikala wrote the letter to the Bengaluru prison authorities days after they responded to an RTI query on September 16 and revealed that she may be released on January 27, 2021 if she pays a fine of Rs 10 crore in the disproportionate assets case

Moneycontrol News
VK Sasikala
VK Sasikala

VK Sasikala, who was a close aide of deceased Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has written to authorities at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, requesting them not to release the details of her release to anyone seeking information invoking the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Sasikala, who was indicted in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case, is currently serving a jail term.

She wrote a letter to the Bengaluru prison authorities days after they responded to an RTI query on September 16 and revealed that she may be released on January 27, 2021 if she pays a fine of Rs 10 crore in the disproportionate assets case.

Close

Sasikala has alleged political vendetta in the letter dated September 19. She claimed that the third parties filing the RTI queries were seeking publicity and political vendetta. “The oblique motive of some applicants is to complicate my lawful release at the right time,” she added.

related news

Sasikala has also pointed out that the act amounts to invading her Right to Privacy and that there are certain precedents that ought to be followed with regard to information of a prisoner under RTI.

Section 8 (1) (j) of the RTI Act states that information related to personal information -- the disclosure of which has no relationship to any public activity or interest, or which would cause unwarranted invasion of the privacy of the individual cannot be provided by public information officers.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 09:51 pm

tags #AIADMK #Current Affairs #India #VK Sasikala

