 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Saran hooch tragedy rocks both Houses of legislature; toll rises to 30, BJP stages Raj Bhavan march

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

Saran District Magistrate Rajesh Meena told PTI over phone that the number of people who have died since Tuesday night has climbed to 30.

BJP

The Saran hooch tragedy toll rose to 30 on Friday, the biggest since Bihar went dry more than six years ago, and it continued to cast a shadow on the state legislature where BJP members disrupted proceedings in both Houses before staging a Raj Bhavan march.

Saran District Magistrate Rajesh Meena told PTI over phone that the number of people who have died since Tuesday night has climbed to 30.

However unconfirmed reports claimed up to 50 people died by drinking illicitly brewed country liquor.

The DM maintained that the deaths were "caused by suspected consumption of spurious liquor" which would be confirmed after the viscera of the deceased are examined at forensic labs.

Proceedings of the legislative council were adjourned till 2 pm within a few minutes of commencement at noon as the MLCs raised an uproar over the Chair's reluctance to take up for discussion an adjournment motion brought by them.

Shortly afterwards, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made an angry statement on the floor of the assembly, where similar uproarious incidents had forced adjournment till noon within a few minutes of commencement of proceedings at 11 am.