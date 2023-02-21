 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sansad Ratna Awards 2023: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Manoj Jha, John Brittas among those nominated

Feb 21, 2023 / 02:39 PM IST

The 13 MPs include eight from the Lok Sabha and five from the Rajya Sabha, including three retired members, Prime Point Foundation, which has instituted the award, said in a statement.

File image of Congress' Lok Sabha and party's Bengal unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Thirteen MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, RJD's Manoj Jha and CPI-M's John Brittas, have been nominated for the Sansad Ratna Awards 2023.

A jury committee chaired by Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and co chaired by former Chief Election Commissioner of India S Krishnamurthy also nominated two departmentally related standing committees and a distinguished leader under the special awards category.

The committee comprises eminent parliamentarians and civil society members.