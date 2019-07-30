App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 04:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, Rajya Sabha, to join BJP

Sinh, a Congress member of the Rajya Sabha from Assam, said he had also resigned from the Upper House of Parliament.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Sinh, who hails from the Amethi royal family, resigned from the Congress on July 30 and said he would join the BJP on July 31.

Sinh, a Congress member of the Rajya Sabha from Assam, said he had also resigned from the Upper House of Parliament.

Addressing a press conference, the leader said he would join the BJP on July 31.

Close

"Congress is still in the past, unaware of the future. Today, the country is with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi...I will join BJP tomorrow. I Have resigned from the (Congress) party as well as my membership of Rajya Sabha," he said.

Sinh, who has been in the BJP earlier and was elected to Lok Sabha on its ticket in 90s, wields considerable influence in the Amethi region of Uttar Pradesh.

He had unsuccessful contested the recent Lok Sabha election from Sultanpur. The BJP's Maneka Gandhi had won from there.
First Published on Jul 30, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.