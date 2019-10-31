App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 12:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sanjay Raut rubbishes reports that Shiv Sena has softened stand

Raut described reports in a section of media alluding to the 'softening of stand' by the Sena as hearsay.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Sanjay Raut (Image: ANI)
Sanjay Raut (Image: ANI)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has described as rumours reports that his party has softened its stand on the issue of sharing power in Maharashtra with ruling alliance partner BJP.

Raut described reports in a section of media alluding to the 'softening of stand' by the Sena as hearsay.

"The (reports that) Sena has softened (its stand), has compromised and relinquished equitable distribution of posts, are all rumours," he tweeted.

Close

"This is the public, which knows everything. Whatever will was decided (between BJP and Sena), will happen," he added.

related news

Raut also dismissed reports of possible split in Shiv Sena. "If anyone is floating rumours of 23 (of total 56) Sena MLAs maintaining a contact with the BJP, then they must have forgotten to mention Aaditya Thackerays name as one of those defectors. And why are they saying 23 MLAs only, why not say all 56," he said.

Addressing a Press conference on Wednesday, Raut had given an indication of the Sena's apparent climbdown, saying it is necessary for the party to stay in the BJP-led alliance in the larger interest of Maharashtra, but without compromising on "respect".

"Individuals are not important but state's interest is important. Decisions need to be taken in a calm manner and keeping in mind the state's interest," the Rajya Sabha member had said.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 12:34 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Sanjay Raut #Shiv Sena

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.