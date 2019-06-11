App
Politics
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 08:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sanjay Raut meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath ahead of Shiv Sena chief's Ayodhya visit

"Met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today regarding the proposed Ayodhya yatra of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The talks were held in a positive atmosphere, and Yogiji welcomed the yatra of Uddhavji," Raut tweeted.

Sanjay Raut (Image: ANI)
Ahead of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya, senior party leader Sanjay Raut Monday called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Shiv Sena chief along with the 18 newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs of his party will visit Ayodhya on June 16 to offer prayers to Lord Ram.

"Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on June 16," Rajya Sabha MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut had tweeted on June 7.

This will be Thackeray's second visit to the temple town in the last seven months and the first after declaration of the Lok Sabha poll results.

Shiv Sena, a BJP ally, had earlier announced that Thackeray and the newly-elected MPs will visit Ayodhya before the start of Parliament session to make a fresh pitch for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in the holy city.

A statement issued by the party earlier had said Thackeray will offer prayers to 'Ram Lalla' on June 16, a day before the beginning of Parliament session.

The Sena chief had visited Ayodhya in November last and reaffirmed his party's commitment to the construction of Ram temple.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 08:08 am

tags #India #Politics

