App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 08:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar, exudes confidence about Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra

Earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar's meeting with Sonia Gandhi lasted nearly 50 minutes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: ANI
File image: ANI

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on November 18 met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and exuded confidence that Maharashtra would soon get a government led by his party.

This meeting happened hours after Pawar had met Indian National Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi to discuss the political situation in the state.

Talking to reporters after meeting Pawar, Raut also said he told the NCP chief that he should lead a delegation of state leaders and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the farm distress in Maharashtra due to unseasonal rains.

Close

"Since he (Pawar) was the Union agriculture minister and is also a senior leader, he should lead a delegation of leaders and meet the prime minister to apprise him about the farmers' woes in the country," Raut said.

related news

Also read: Discussed political situation in state, says Pawar after meeting Sonia Gandhi

Asked whether there were talks on government formation in Maharashtra, Raut exuded confidence and said, "The state will soon get a Sena-led government."

Earlier in the day, Pawar's meeting with Gandhi lasted nearly 50 minutes.

Interacting with reporters, Pawar remained non-committal as regards forging an alliance with his political rival.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 07:29 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #NCP #Politics #Sanjay Raut #Sharad Pawar #Shiv Sena

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Trusted By 1cr Families
Medlife Health Comes Home