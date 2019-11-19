Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar, exudes confidence about Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on November 18 met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and exuded confidence that Maharashtra would soon get a government led by his party.

This meeting happened hours after Pawar had met Indian National Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi to discuss the political situation in the state.

Talking to reporters after meeting Pawar, Raut also said he told the NCP chief that he should lead a delegation of state leaders and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the farm distress in Maharashtra due to unseasonal rains.

"Since he (Pawar) was the Union agriculture minister and is also a senior leader, he should lead a delegation of leaders and meet the prime minister to apprise him about the farmers' woes in the country," Raut said.

Asked whether there were talks on government formation in Maharashtra, Raut exuded confidence and said, "The state will soon get a Sena-led government."

Earlier in the day, Pawar's meeting with Gandhi lasted nearly 50 minutes.

Interacting with reporters, Pawar remained non-committal as regards forging an alliance with his political rival.