you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar amid Maharashtra govt formation deadlock

Raut told reporters it was a "courtesy call"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: ANI
File image: ANI

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on November 6. This comes amid the stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra.

"This was a courtesy call," Raut told reporters later.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena are involved in a power tussle over government formation in Maharashtra. Both parties want the chief minister's position.

This has resulted in a stalemate in government formation even though the Assembly election result was declared on October 24. The saffron alliance combined has won 161 seats, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

Also read | Nitin Gadkari can end Maharashtra deadlock in 2 hours: Shiv Sena leader tells Mohan Bhagwat

Raut, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha, had earlier said his party was firm on a written assurance from the senior alliance partner over power sharing, including rotation of the chief minister's post for two-and-a-half years.

He also claimed that there was a "consensus" between the BJP and the Shiv before the Maharashtra Assembly polls on sharing the chief minister's post.

NCP, on November 5, had said a political alternative can be worked out in the state if the Shiv Sena declared that it had snapped ties with the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 11:51 am

#BJP #Current Affairs #India #NCP #Politics #Sanjay Raut #Sharad Pawar #Shiv Sena

