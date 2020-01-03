Sanjay Raut meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar

The meeting took place amid discussions between the ruling coalition members Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP about allocation of portfolios in the Maharashtra government.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here on Thursday.
Raut said they discussed "several issues".
"Met Honourable Shri Sharad Pawar at his residence Silver Oak here. Meeting Pawar Saheb and holding discussions with him gives a different joy. Had candid discussion on several issues today too," tweeted Raut, a Rajya Sabha member.
Baramati MP and Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule was also present, he said."Supriya Sule was also there. Pawar saheb has given a new direction to the politics of the country," the Sena leader added.