you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 11:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sanjay Raut dubs book comparing Shivaji Maharaj with PM Modi as 'insulting'

Talking to reporters here, Raut said the BJP should declare that it has no link with the book comparing Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Terming the book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as "insulting", senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday asked the warrior king's descendants to clarify their stand over the issue.



The book, titled "Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi", has been written by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which are part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, have criticised the book.



"A BJP leader has written the book titled 'Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi', which we find insulting. The party should clarify whether it considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi as great as Shivaji Maharaj," Raut said.

Without taking any names, Raut targeted the warrior king's descendants - BJP's Rajya Sabha member Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje and former Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale, Bhosale, who recently joined the BJP after quitting the NCP.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji's descendants should clarify if they like Modi being compared to him. They should quit the BJP over the book," the Sena leader said.

Raut said the book's author Jay Bhagwan Goyal was once with the Shiv Sena, but was removed from the party after he allegedly attacked the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi.

"BJP leaders are quite active when it comes to some issues such as (pertaining to Hindutva ideologue) V D Savarkar. I hope they will demonstrate similar efficiency in this case also. The BJP should declare that it has no link with the book," the Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member said.

The descendants of Shivaji Maharaj from Satara and Kolhapur are affiliated with the BJP. They should speak out their views on the issue, he said.

Sambhaji Raje on Sunday demanded that BJP chief Amit Shah immediately ban the book, which was published in the saffron party's Delhi office.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe on Sunday lodged a complaint with Nagpur Police against Goyal for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people by comparing Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his book.

In his complaint, the Congress leader sought action against Goyal, the publisher of the book and its distributor.

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 11:20 am

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Sanjay Raut #Shivaji Maharaj

