Sanjay Raut booked in Delhi after BJP leader's complaint about abusive' language

They said the FIR was registered based on a complaint submitted by BJP National General Secretary Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj on December 9 at Mandawali police station.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
Sanjay Raut (Image: ANI)

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has been booked in Delhi after a BJP leader alleged that he used abusive language against BJP members in a TV interview and threatened them, officials said.

They said the FIR was registered based on a complaint submitted by BJP National General Secretary Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj on December 9 at Mandawali police station.

In her complaint, she has alleged that in an interview telecast on a Marathi news channel on December 9, Raut made "shocking comments" against BJP workers. She further alleged that he issued threats against "the life and limb of BJP political workers" and also used abusive language.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Raut under section 500 (punishment for defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), a senior Delhi police officer said.

(With PTI inputs)
