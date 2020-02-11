Sangam Vihar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Sangam Vihar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sangam Vihar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in South East district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Sangam Vihar Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 66.68% and in 2013, 64.95% of Sangam Vihar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Dinesh Mohaniya of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 43988 votes which was 40.22% of the total votes polled. Dinesh Mohaniya polled a total of 109358 (65.96%) votes.

AAP's Dinesh Mohaniya won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 777 (0.87%) votes. Dinesh Mohaniya polled 89167 which was 27.87% of the total votes polled.