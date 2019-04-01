Sanctity of RBI must be maintained: Mamata Banerjee

Calling for maintaining "the sanctity" of the central bank along with other institutions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the "dignity" of the RBI has "diminished" in recent times.

On the occasion of the foundation day of the apex bank on Monday, the chief minister took to Twitter to congratulate its employees.

"On this day in 1935, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was established. Best wishes to all the employees of @RBI on this occasion.

"We have seen in recent times, how the dignity of this institution was diminished. The sanctity of these high offices must be maintained," she tweeted.