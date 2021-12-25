Samyukta Kisan Morcha not to contest Punjab assembly elections 2022

SKM had led the year-long agitation against the Centre's farm reform laws (Representative image)

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella outfit representing more than 40 farmer unions across the country, will not contest the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, reports said on December 25.

The SKM had spearheaded the year-long agitation against the Centre's now-scrapped farm reform laws.

The amalgam of farmers' bodies has confirmed that it will not enter into the electoral fray, NDTV reported. The clarification came shortly after a number of farmer unions in Punjab, who are affiliated to the SKM, said they will float of a joint political front to contest in the 2022 polls.

On December 24, a News 18 report said 25 Punjab-based farmer unions, which are part of the SKM, will shortly announce the formation of a political party that will enter the electoral fray next year. The new political front may forge an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the news channel learnt from sources.

Notably, there is not a consensus among all SKM-affiliated farmer unions in Punjab on taking the political plunge. At least seven of the 32 affiliated unions have not supported the decision to contest the polls, the News 18 report said.

According to NDTV, the SKM has conveyed to its affiliated farmer unions in Punjab to not to use its name for electioneering activities. This comes in the backdrop of reports that suggested that the new political front may be named as 'SKM Punjab'.

The high-stake elections in Punjab, for the 117 assembly seats, are expected to be held in around February-March next year. The electoral contest is primarily a four-cornered battle among the ruling Congress, their traditional rival Shiromani Akali Dal which has tied up with the BSP, the state's prime opposition group AAP and the newly formed coalition of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and the BJP.