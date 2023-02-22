 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Samata Party delegation meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to seek help in getting back 'flaming torch' symbol from Thackeray faction

PTI
Feb 22, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

The delegation, led by the party president Uday Mandal, met Shinde at the latter’s office in Thane on Tuesday evening. This information was shared by Shinde’s city-based office through a release.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A delegation of Samata Party from Bihar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here and sought his help in getting back its ’mashaal’ (flaming torch) election symbol that has been allotted to the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray.

The delegation, led by the party president Uday Mandal, met Shinde at the latter’s office in Thane on Tuesday evening. This information was shared by Shinde’s city-based office through a release.

The meeting comes days after the Election Commission (EC) recognised the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena, and allotted the ’bow and arrow’ symbol to it. It also ruled that the ’flaming torch’ symbol it had allotted to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena group last year, will remain with it till the conclusion of the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly bypolls in Pune district scheduled on February 26.

The delegation told Shinde that Samata Party was an old political outfit from Bihar and ”mashaal” (flaming torch) was its election symbol. However after the change in power in Maharashtra, the EC allotted it to the Shiv Sena faction led by Thackeray, the release said.