Samajwadi Party to show 'Chhapaak' to its workers in Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party will take its workers to a screening of the Deepika Padukone starer 'Chapaak' here on Friday.

"On the instructions of the national president, Samajwadi Party will show 'Chapaak' film to its workers. A hall has been booked in Lucknow for this," said a tweet on the party's official Twitter handle.

The film releasing Friday is based on the struggles and triumphs of an acid attack survivor.

A senior Samajwadi party leader said party workers will watch the film in Lucknow on Friday.