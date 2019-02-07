SP to face bigger challenge, likely to fight BJP in more urban seats than BSP

The Samajwadi Party (SP) is likely to face a bigger challenge in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as it is likely to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in more urban areas of Uttar Pradesh than the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party will contest eight out of the state’s 14 urban seats. Mayawati’s will contest the remaining six. Uttar Pradesh has a total of 80 Lok Sabha constituencies.

The report added that out of the eight seats that SP will contest, Congress had emerged as the runner-up in three seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, making its task much more difficult.

The saffron party is considered strong in urban seats, not only in Uttar Pradesh, but in large number of states. In 2014, BJP had won all of UP’s 14 urban seats.

These 14 seats include capital Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj (erstwhile Allahabad), Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Moradabad and Jhansi.

In January, SP and the BSP had formalised their alliance. The two parties said they would contest 38 seats each. Two seats were left for the Congress (Amethi and Rae Bareli). Two other seats were left for other potential allies such as Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). However, reports suggest that RLD could get three seats, instead of two.

Of these, SP was the runner-up in Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Prayagraj.

An SP candidate, backed by the BSP, had beaten the BJP candidate in UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s bastion Gorakhpur in the 2018 Lok Sabha by-elections.

“There is a possibility that the Opposition may field a joint candidate against the BJP in Varanasi this time, but it will be the SP that will fight if the SP-BSP contests separately from other parties,” an SP leader told the newspaper.

SP had also finished second in Bareilly and Gautam Buddha Nagar seats, which could see a BSP candidate be fielded this time.

Besides these, BSP is likely to contest from Meerut, Saharanpur, Aligarh and Agra.