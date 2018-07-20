App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 08:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

Samajwadi Party to contest polls in Madhya Pradesh, says Akhilesh Yadav

Talking to reporters here, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said people were fed up with the fifteen-year-old BJP rule in the state. When asked whether he had any plans to meet the state Congress president Kamal Nath to talk about alliance, Yadav said, "We have good relations with Kamal Nath. I can only say as of now that SP is going to contest elections in MP."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said his party would contest the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, but did not clarify whether it would enter into alliance with the Congress or the BSP.

Talking to reporters here, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said people were fed up with the fifteen-year-old BJP rule in the state. When asked whether he had any plans to meet the state Congress president Kamal Nath to talk about alliance, Yadav said, "We have good relations with Kamal Nath. I can only say as of now that SP is going to contest elections in MP."

To another question about possible alliance with Congress and BSP, he said, "Our discussions are going on with several people, but I will not disclose anything now."

Asked about chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's claim that roads in Madhya Pradesh were better than those in the US, Yadav said, "I visited Simaria, Satna and Rewa by road and did not find any road which is better than those in the US."

related news

He alleged that Madhya Pradesh was lagging behind in development while corruption was rampant in the BJP-ruled state.

"Investigating agencies have yet to conclude the probe of Vyapam scam (a scam related to recruitment in government jobs and admissions in educational institutes). This scam has claimed several lives," Yadav said.

The Centre's data shows that MP tops the country in the crime against women, but the BJP has mastered the art of distracting people's attention from real issues, the SP leader said.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 08:06 am

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #India #Madhya Pradesh #Politics #Samajwadi Party

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.