App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 09:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Samajwadi Party lists Mulayam as star campaigner, fields Akhilesh from Azamgarh and Azam from Rampur

The party, which has announced the names of 20 Lok Sabha candidates till date - 19 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Madhya Pradesh, also decided Sunday to field its senior leader Azam Khan from Rampur.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Samajwadi Party said its president Akhilesh Yadav will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, presently represented by his father and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The party, which has announced the names of 20 Lok Sabha candidates till date - 19 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Madhya Pradesh, also decided Sunday to field its senior leader Azam Khan from Rampur.

Seventy-nine-year-old SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was nominated earlier to fight from the "safe seat" of Mainpuri this time.

The SP founder who was left out by the party from its list of 40 "star campaigners" Saturday, meanwhile, was included in it Sunday after the omission caused a flutter in political circles, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ruing the omission and terming it as an "irony."

related news

Mulayam Singh's younger brother Shivpal Yadav, who has floated a new political outfit, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), following differences with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav, too reacted to the omission saying the SP founder has been "ignored" by the party.

The party's list of 40 "star campaigners", sent to the Election Commission Saturday, had no mention of the SP patriarch's name in it.

But the SP revised the list Sunday and mentioned Mulayam Singh's name on the top of it before sending it to the poll panel.

The revised list signed by senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav also carried the names of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, senior party leaders Azam Khan, Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan among others.

Ram Gopal Yadav too was enlisted as one of the "star campaigners."

The SP had been announcing its candidates for various seats in ones and twos after releasing the first list on March 8, nominating its founder Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri seat, besides a few others.

The socialist stalwart presently represents Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency, which he had won in 2014 elections along with Mainpuri seat, which he had represented thrice earlier in 1996, 2004 and 2009.

Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, who is presently a second-term Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj, will be contesting to retain her present seat.

The other prominent party leaders whose candidatures have been declared include Akhilesh Yadav's cousins, Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav.

Dharmendra Yadav, a third-term MP from Badaun and the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's elder brother Abhay Ram Yadav, too will be contesting to retain his present seat.

So will be Dimple Yadav, the son of SP patriarch's cousin Ram Gopal Yadav. Dimple Yadav is a first-time MP from Firozabad.

The Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal have forged a pre-poll alliance led by BSP chief Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh for the April-May general elections.

While the Samajwadi Party is slated to contest 37 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP, the BSP will fight on 38 seats and the RLD on three.

The UP tripartite alliance has left two seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli for the Congress. The seven-phase general elections in the state is to start from April 11 and will last till May 19.

The Samajwadi Party and the BSP will hold a series of joint rallies for the Lok Sabha polls, with the first one slated for April 7 at Deoband in Saharanpur district of the state. It will be addressed by all three chiefs of the tripartite alliance - Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Ajit Singh.

There will be several other joint rallies in the state with all the three parties' chiefs slated to address them together.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 08:24 am

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Samajwadi Party

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch RR vs KXIP On Live TV ...

Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif to be Paired Opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit ...

Ball in Rahul Gandhi's Court After Congress Fails to Reach Consensus o ...

PM Jacinda Ardern Orders Top-level Independent Inquiry Into Mosque Mas ...

Photo of Sapna Choudhary With Manoj Tiwari Surfaces Day After She Deni ...

Unable to Find 'Suitable' Candidate, JDS Returns Bangalore North Seat ...

Sensex Falls Over 325 Points; Nifty Plummets Below 11,360 Mark on Weak ...

Review: Huami Amazfit Verge

IPL 2019: BSNL Introduces Rs 199, Rs 499 Prepaid Plans With Free Crick ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

UK PM Theresa May in fight to retain grip on Brexit as parliament seek ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

Carefully worked-out caste arithmetic in NDA's list of LS candidates f ...

Only 39% of 79 lakh PMAY homes built so far, says report

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades 300 points lower, Nifty tests 11, ...

Shares of BPCL, HPCL and IOCL rally as crude oil prices fall

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

Narendra Modi's wishes to Imran Khan on Pakistan National Day not sign ...

Sterling Biotech bank fraud case: Hitesh Patel arrested in Albania rai ...

Pakistan's terror ties mark departure from Lahore Resolution; Imran sh ...

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan's films to clash on Eid 2020 ...

Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand ...

Apple's 'It's Show Time' event starts at 10.30 pm today: Here's how to ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Rajat Gupta on his time in prison: 'Was bothered because I couldn't be ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

Priyanka Chopra admits to Facetime s*x during 'long stints apart' with ...

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares an insanely cute picture of Mi ...

Deepika Padukone's Laxmi Agarwal: Here's her brave story

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019: Shah Rukh Khan's meet with specially abled fan H ...

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner reacts to the negativity she received f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Rishabh Pant’s blitzkrieg annihilates Mumbai In ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif serve some b ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.