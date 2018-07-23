Samajwadi Party leader welcomes Rahul Gandhi's hug to Modi

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ravi Prakash Verma today welcomed Congress president Rahul Gandhi's embrace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the no confidence motion, but said the way Modi spoke in the Lok Sabha was not as per the "dignity of his post".

Speaking to reporters here, Verma said, "The way in which Congress president Rahul Gandhi embraced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the no confidence motion (on Friday) was an indicator of good thing.

"But, the way in which he (Modi) reacted in the Lok Sabha and the way in which he ridiculed Gandhi at Shahjahanpur rally (yesterday) does not gel well with the dignity of his post."

Verma refrained from commenting on the possibilities of his party forging alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress for the next Lok Sabha polls, but said, "The discussion of an alliance has added to the discomfort of the BJP.