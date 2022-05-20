Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan walks out on bail after more than 27 months in prison

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammad Azam Khan walked out of jail in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur on May 20, after spending almost 27 months in prison.

A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai and S Gopanna gave the interim bail order on Thursday in an alleged forgery case concerning Kotwali police station in Rampur. Azam Khan is a sitting member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Rampur (Sadar).

Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia Chief Shivpal Yadav were present outside the jail with others to receive the 10-term MLA and two-time Member of Parliament who has also been a cabinet minister in the UP government several times.

The top court, exercising its extraordinary powers under Article 142 for doing complete justice, extended protection to Azam Khan by granting him interim bail till the time his regular bail plea is decided. The order was passed on a he petition moved, alleging that there was political witch-hunt against him by the state as the latest FIR of 2020 in which he was added as an accused on May 6 and was the 88th criminal case filed against him.

Azam Khan has secured bail in 87 other cases as well.