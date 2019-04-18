App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asks EC to rectify malfunctioning EVMs immediately

Akhilesh ,who arrived here to file his nomination papers, said he has been apprised about EVM malfunction in Bulandshahr and some other places.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday expressed concern over reports of EVM malfunctions in some parts of the Uttar Pradesh where polling for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls are taking place and asked the Election Commission to take immediate steps to rectify them.

Akhilesh ,who arrived here to file his nomination papers, said he has been apprised about EVM malfunction in Bulandshahr and some other places.

"It is the responsibility of the EC to rectify the problem within 15 minutes where ever there are reports of EVM malfunction so that polling is held undisturbed," the SP president said.

Akhilesh said people are not able to depend on the technology and the EC as well as the government should assure the people about it.

"The SP ,BSP and other parties have put their views on the subject before the Election Commission. The reality is the countries where EVMs were earlier used are today conducting elections though the ballot paper, he said.

Expressing confidence about his victory, he said the BSP and the SP have worked in Azamgarh and the BJP will have to give a report card about the work they have done here.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #EVM #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Samajwadi Party

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocks the casual look in beige as she sashays d ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's period love saga marks the highe ...

Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and t ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to play lovers in this Sanjay Le ...

Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hila ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have moved on after the Koffee With Karan c ...

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning 'Lemonade' is officially releasing on all th ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Dinesh Chandimal, Akila Dananjaya Left Out of Sri ...

SOTY 2 Song 'The Jawaani': Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Give Tiger Shro ...

Apple Slammed For Blocking Tiananmen-Linked Songs

Congress Questions EC for Suspending its Odisha Official for Checking ...

Fardeen Khan on Being Body-Shamed: I've Been Bashed Unnecessarily, We ...

Notre-Dame Esplanade to Get 'Ephemeral' Wooden Cathedral for Worshippe ...

‘Gungi Gudiya’ Indira to ‘Nachne Wali’ Jaya: Why it’s Not Ea ...

EC Bans Congress’s ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ Ad in Madhya Pradesh Aft ...

'Mental Hai Kya?' Movie Poster Draws Backlash From Actual Mental Healt ...

Lok Sabha Phase 2 Elections: Assam records 46.42% voter turnout, Odish ...

It's curtains for 5-time consecutive Lok Sabha winners

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex turns negative, Nifty around 11,750; RIL ...

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

Margin could rise by over 2% after new power plant commissioned at Dah ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP guilty of unleashing I-T raids on politic ...

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni's Majili crosses Rs 50 cr mark; Madh ...

Lok Sabha polls: How Lucknow's discerning voters chose a prime ministe ...

Govt should not rescue cash-strapped Jet Airways, it's not in State's ...

Taiwan Earthquake News: Schools evacuated as quake of magnitude 6.1 hi ...

Champions League: Tottenham expose Manchester City's defensive foibles ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.