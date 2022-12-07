 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samajwadi Party appeals to constitutional institutions to inquiry into 'murder of democracy' in Rampur Sadar

PTI
Dec 07, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST

Bypolls were also held for the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency and the Khatauli Assembly segment on Monday.

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday appealed to the country's constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission of India, to conduct an inquiry into the "murder of democracy" by the administration during the Assembly bypolls in Rampur Sadar.

Manoj Pandey, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief whip in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, alleged that the government exceeded "all limits" during Monday's bypoll.

The way voters of a particular religion and class were prevented from voting with the help of the police is equivalent to the murder of democracy, Pandey said during a press conference at the party headquarters here.

"We appeal to all the constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission (of India), to investigate the excesses (of power) during the Rampur bye-election by taking suo motu cognisance because this matter is not about any person but the protection of democracy." Purported videos of alleged police excess in Rampur Sadar were also played by Pandey.

The right to vote is the biggest right in a democracy and the government has snatched it. Those demanding fair elections in Rampur Sadar were beaten severely with sticks, he said.

When asked if the SP would take the issue to court, Pandey said, "We still have faith in the Election Commission (of India) to investigate all these facts and take necessary action." The bypoll in Rampur Sadar was necessitated by the disqualification of Azam Khan as MLA following his conviction in a hate speech case last month.