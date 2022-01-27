MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Cred Avenue
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
Register Now!“Unlock Credit” Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Samajwadi Party announces third list of 56 candidates for 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

The list names BSP turncoats Ram Achal Rajbhar and Lalji Verma from Akbarpur and Katehari seats respectively of Ambedkar Nagar, Vinay Tiwari from Chillupar and Leader of opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury from his Bansdeeh seat of Ballia district.

PTI
January 27, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST
File image: Source: PTI Photo

File image: Source: PTI Photo

With the declaration of its third list of 56 candidates on Thursday, Samajwadi Party has so far declared 254 candidates for the 403 seats Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The list names BSP turncoats Ram Achal Rajbhar and Lalji Verma from Akbarpur and Katehari seats respectively of Ambedkar Nagar, Vinay Tiwari from Chillupar and Leader of opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury from his Bansdeeh seat of Ballia district.

Senior SP leader Beni Prasad Verma’s son Rakesh Verma has been fielded from Kursi seat (Barabanki) while former minister Arvind Singh Gope and Fareed Mehfooz Kidwai got tickets from Dariyabad and Ram Nagar seats respectively of Barabanki district.

Former assembly speaker Mata Prasad Pandey has got ticket from Etwa (Siddharth Nagar) while former MLA Abhay Singh and Lucknow Yadav, son for former minister Parasnath Yadav were once again fielded from Gosaiganj seat (Ayodhya) and Malhani (Jaunpur) seats respectively.

 
PTI
Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Samajwadi Party
first published: Jan 27, 2022 05:00 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.