Sadar Bazar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Sadar Bazar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sadar Bazar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in Central district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Sadar Bazar Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 71.92% and in 2013, 71.18% of Sadar Bazar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Som Dutt of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 34315 votes which was 28.77% of the total votes polled. Som Dutt polled a total of 119276 (56.6%) votes.

AAP's Som Dutt won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 796 (0.73%) votes. Som Dutt polled 109076 which was 31.24% of the total votes polled.