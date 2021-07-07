MARKET NEWS

Sadananda Gowda resigns as Union minister

PTI
July 07, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday resigned from the Union Council of Ministers.

Gowda confirmed his decision to step down.

Besides being the chemicals and fertilizers minister in the Narendra Modi government, Gowda has also held portfolios like Railways, Law, Statistics and Programme Implementation.

His resignation comes ahead of the expansion of the Union Cabinet scheduled this evening.
